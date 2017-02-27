Cheer in ECM as volume doubles, led by rights, blocks

Global equity capital markets volume is $211bn so far this year, according to Dealogic, up 54% from $136bn at the same point last year, when markets had suffered a tough start, alarmed by plunging stocks in China.Last year’s March 30 total ended up being only 19% of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.