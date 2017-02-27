BFCM commands tight pricing for €500m tier two

FIG credit markets opened softer across all asset classes on Wednesday morning, with additional tier one bonds attracting in the heaviest selling flows.The moves followed a tougher session in the US on Tuesday in which the S&P 500 index dropped 1.24%, suffering its largest loss since ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.