Gazprom looks to add rare Russian flavour to sterling bond market

The Russian state-owned gas giant will meet investors in Edinburgh and London starting on Monday, in company with Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, JP Morgan and VTB Capital. The roadshow will run for two days.A deal would be the first in sterling from Gazprom since September 2013, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.