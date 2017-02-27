Watermark
Panmure Gordon to hire in M&A after purchase by Diamond

Panmure Gordon confirmed on Friday morning that it had recommended a takeover by Atlas Merchant Capital and QInvest, as former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond hopes to build a ‘larger, successful boutique investment bank’, which will add M&A capabilities to its existing corporate finance products.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 03:15 PM


Atlas Merchant Capital, Diamond's acquisition vehicle, has been looking for private equity investments in financial services firms since its foundation in 2013. QInvest is a Qatar vehicle that describes itself as “one of the world’s prominent Islamic financing institutions”, and already owns 43% of Panmure. It also has ...

