Panmure Gordon to hire in M&A after purchase by Diamond

Atlas Merchant Capital, Diamond's acquisition vehicle, has been looking for private equity investments in financial services firms since its foundation in 2013. QInvest is a Qatar vehicle that describes itself as “one of the world’s prominent Islamic financing institutions”, and already owns 43% of Panmure. It also has
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.