BoE rift fails to dent SSA sterling appetite
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday voted to keep its base rate at 0.25%, but a dissenting voice and a hawkish tone to the minutes have caused a Gilt sell-off at the short end.
The 8-1 vote to keep the rate at its record low level was the first split vote from the MPC since July 2016. While Kristin Forbes, the one objector, is due to leave the committee in June, the minutes provided a more hawkish sentiment than many expected. They
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.