Investors flock to SEB’s dollar AT1 as Caixa Geral mandates for euros

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) took advantage of buoyant market conditions that followed Wednesday's US Federal Open Market Committee meeting, quickly attracting an oversubscribed order book for its dollar perpetual non-call five year additional tier one (AT1). At the same time, Caixa Geral mandated leads to roadshow a euro-denominated AT1.

  By Bill Thornhill
  12:45 PM

Bankers on the SEB deal said the transaction had been timed perfectly to take advantage of the optimistic mood that followed the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Analysts at Citi research said the FOMC had “executed a dovish hike,” noting that the median inflation and rates projections ...

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 3,776.32 22 6.70%
2 HSBC 3,662.21 15 6.50%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,300.60 13 5.86%
4 LBBW 3,189.28 14 5.66%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,993.77 14 5.31%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 Morgan Stanley 27,775.33 92 7.50%
2 Goldman Sachs 26,974.44 109 7.28%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,629.31 78 6.92%
4 JPMorgan 21,962.69 92 5.93%
5 Citi 19,941.41 113 5.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 21,554.21 89 10.15%
2 Morgan Stanley 19,881.47 62 9.37%
3 JPMorgan 18,509.30 69 8.72%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,428.74 62 8.68%
5 Citi 17,435.77 89 8.21%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,168.16 12 9.93%
2 LBBW 2,629.03 9 8.24%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,493.64 9 7.82%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 2,163.80 9 6.78%
5 HSBC 1,941.46 7 6.09%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,433.39 7 13.20%
2 Barclays 1,997.28 4 10.83%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,499.19 8 8.13%
4 JPMorgan 1,236.52 7 6.71%
5 HSBC 1,216.99 8 6.60%