Investors flock to SEB’s dollar AT1 as Caixa Geral mandates for euros

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) took advantage of buoyant market conditions that followed Wednesday's US Federal Open Market Committee meeting, quickly attracting an oversubscribed order book for its dollar perpetual non-call five year additional tier one (AT1). At the same time, Caixa Geral mandated leads to roadshow a euro-denominated AT1.