Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Basel IV reforms wait for Trump to name negotiators

The ‘Basel IV’ output floor agreements, which regulators call the completion of ‘Basel III’, are stalled until US president Donald Trump's administration names negotiators to show up to committee meetings, according to two members of the Deutsche Bundesbank.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 04:15 PM

Speaking at the Institute for International Finance’s G20 conference in Frankfurt, Jens Weidmann, president of the Bundesbank, and Andreas Dombret, a member of the executive board, laid the blame for the delay to the final rules at the door of the US.

The Basel rules were originally due to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 4,295.97 21 9.84%
2 UBS 3,742.72 17 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 3,027.84 14 6.93%
4 JPMorgan 2,805.21 14 6.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,558.40 20 5.86%