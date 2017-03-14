Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Blocks action in France with Maisons du Monde, Spie

Bain Capital has completed its second block trade of shares in Maisons du Monde, the French furniture retailer, since its IPO in 2016.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 14 Mar 2017

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Société Générale were bookrunners.

The block trade of 7m shares, a 15.5% stake, was launched at around 6pm in Paris on Monday, without any price guidance. Maisons du Monde had closed at €28.57.

“We were waiting for the right window to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 JPMorgan 94,925.33 384 8.39%
2 Citi 87,531.58 331 7.74%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 84,341.49 288 7.46%
4 Barclays 75,288.19 241 6.66%
5 Goldman Sachs 68,504.71 208 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,650.87 23 11.13%
2 Deutsche Bank 8,169.49 17 8.53%
3 HSBC 6,243.46 23 6.52%
4 Citi 4,355.35 13 4.55%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 4,273.37 17 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 4,295.97 21 9.84%
2 UBS 3,742.72 17 8.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 3,027.84 14 6.93%
4 JPMorgan 2,805.21 14 6.42%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,558.40 20 5.86%