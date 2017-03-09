ING Life Korea wins IPO approval

The company is looking to float on South Korea’s main board, the Kospi, for around $1bn, according to a source familiar with the matter. It has hired Samsung Securities to lead the deal.The approval came as Korea’s president Park Geun-Hye was impeached following an influence ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.