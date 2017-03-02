Daewoo Express eyes $48m listing in Pakistan

The company hopes to raise Prp3bn-Prp5bn ($29m-$48m) with Arif Habib as sole underwriter, according to sources close to the trade. Daewoo Express is in the process of getting its accounts audited in preparation for the listing.The issuer is targeting to price its IPO before the end ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.