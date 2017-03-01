Watermark
BioPharma Credit launches $300m London IPO

BioPharma Credit, the closed end investment company focused on life sciences, has announced the largest UK IPO of the year so far.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 01 Mar 2017

The company said in its intention to float document on Wednesday that it will raise at least $300m by selling new shares to institutional investors.

JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have been appointed as global coordinators.

Books will close at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 22 and ...

