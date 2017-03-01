NatWest poaches bond trader from SC Lowy

Nasser is Natwest Markets’ new director of EMEA corporate bond trading and has already joined the bank, a source at UK dealer confirmed. He reports to Peter Duenas-Brckovich, head of credit trading and sales.Nasser was head of European bond trading at SC Lowy, the Hong Kong-based ...
