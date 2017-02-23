KNOC's Canada refining arm seals C$1bn refi

The oil refiner, wholly-owned by Korea National Oil Corp, signed an agreement on February 17 with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for a C$500m three year unsecured fixed rate term loan.
The debt was drawn down and the proceeds used to repay credit facility borrowings.In addition, Harvest also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.