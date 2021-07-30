Canadian dollar
Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
A pair of globally systematically important banks (G-SIBs) made rare visits to niche bond markets to raise senior debt at a group level this week, including a Canadian dollar market that is enjoying its busiest year for offshore financials since 2007.
Goldman Sachs made its second visit to the Maple market this year on Thursday. The Canadian dollar market is enjoying its busiest year in four years for offshore issuance.
Canada will make its green bond debut during its current financial year, which will be the first of many deals in the format by the sovereign. The North American state is also exploring the possibility of issuing social bonds.
Verizon Communications, the US telecoms group, embarked on an almost $3bn niche currency bond issuing spree this week, which included the largest foreign Swiss franc bond since early 2018.
Guarantor: Federal Republic of Germany
KfW became the latest in a series of top SSA names to launch an ESG transaction in Canadian dollars, tapping into a growing base of investors in the country.
KfW is set to make a return to the Canadian dollar bond market on Tuesday, marking its first appearance in Maples since February 2019, when it sold a C$1bn three year.
CPPIB Capital hit screens on Wednesday for a 10 year benchmark, confident that there is demand at that tenor despite a recent rush of similar deals.
World Bank sold a Canadian dollar benchmark on Tuesday, raising C$1.5bn ($1.2bn) with a January 2026 line.
The World Bank visited the Maple market on Thursday to print the largest ever seven year Canadian dollar bond from a non-domestic issuer, raising C$750m ($569.8m) with a new sustainable development bond (SDB).
The World Bank returned to the Canadian dollar on Wednesday with a new C$1.5bn ($1.11bn) sustainable development bond, as movements in the cross currency basis swap, as well as the spread to Canadian Mortgage Bonds (CMBs), allowed the supranational to print the largest SSA Maple deal since last July.