Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Barclays sucks up CIB profit dip to pay bonuses earlier

Barclays showed some quality on Thursday, beating the Street’s estimates on capital and profit after taking out extraordinary charges The bank rode the wave of surging trade volumes in the fourth quarter and a strengthening dollar, but investment banking outperformed as well. Best of all, for its bankers, the firm said it was bringing forward bonus payments.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 01:00 PM

Revenues were booming at Barclays investment bank in the fourth quarter, driven by the bank’s gearing to trade volumes and large exposure to the US, where markets proved strongest and where the dollar took another leg up against sterling, Barclays’ reporting currency.

But expenses ballooned as well, thanks largely ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,631.43 12 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,575.12 14 6.62%
3 Citi 3,984.96 10 5.76%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,849.81 7 5.57%
5 HSBC 3,720.28 13 5.38%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,728.90 15 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 7.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 7.57%
5 UBS 1,317.06 9 6.87%