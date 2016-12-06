Small is beautiful for Natixis Pfandbriefbank
Natixis Pfandbriefbank raised five year funding from its German subsidiary on Thursday, and paid a more attractive concession than usual because of the deal’s sub-benchmark size. Despite their perceived illiquidity, bid-offer spreads for sub-benchmark bonds are not much different to benchmark deals several weeks after launch according to Citi research analysts.
After mandating joint leads BayernLB, Natixis and NordLB for its five year deal on Tuesday, the issuer opened books on Thursday for a €250m transaction, rated Aaa with Moody’s only. Guidance was set at 5bp through mid-swaps and after approximately two hours when €300m orders had been taken,
...
