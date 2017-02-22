Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Kinnevik halves Rocket Internet stake, trade covered

This evening, Kinnevik, the Swedish investment company, is selling a 6.6% stake in Rocket Internet, the German e-commerce startup investor, through an accelerated bookbuild.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 22 Feb 2017

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is bookrunner.

Rocket’s shares have lost nearly half their value since they floated, although they have rallied by 10.6% in the last 90 days, giving it a market cap of €3.5bn.

The block of 10.9m shares is covered, a banker on the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 JPMorgan 62,591.98 254 8.02%
2 Citi 61,005.69 220 7.81%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,608.72 174 7.51%
4 Barclays 54,439.39 163 6.97%
5 Goldman Sachs 46,279.46 130 5.93%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 7,631.43 12 11.03%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,575.12 14 6.62%
3 Citi 3,984.96 10 5.76%
4 Commerzbank Group 3,849.81 7 5.57%
5 HSBC 3,720.28 13 5.38%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.26%
2 Morgan Stanley 1,728.90 15 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 7.60%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 7.57%
5 UBS 1,317.06 9 6.87%