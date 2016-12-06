Comebacks are king in EM bonds as GCC and Turkey FIs launch
This week has seen the reopening of sovereign bonds from the Gulf region and Turkish bank debt, with Bahrain and Yapi Kredi both printing successful trades on Tuesday.
Bahrain raised a capped $600m with a drive-by reopening of its notes due 2028 at 6.65% on Tuesday. With the GCC sovereigns expected to raise some $40bn in the international debt markets this year, the issuer did well to get ahead of expected supply. Oman may be up
...
