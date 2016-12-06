Watermark
Comebacks are king in EM bonds as GCC and Turkey FIs launch

This week has seen the reopening of sovereign bonds from the Gulf region and Turkish bank debt, with Bahrain and Yapi Kredi both printing successful trades on Tuesday.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM
Bahrain raised a capped $600m with a drive-by reopening of its notes due 2028 at 6.65% on Tuesday. With the GCC sovereigns expected to raise some $40bn in the international debt markets this year, the issuer did well to get ahead of expected supply. Oman may be up ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 Citi 11,557.51 40 12.34%
2 JPMorgan 10,659.08 45 11.38%
3 HSBC 8,066.14 41 8.61%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,330.04 19 5.69%
5 BNP Paribas 4,283.91 13 4.57%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 17.20%
2 HSBC 3,337.97 5 11.04%
3 JPMorgan 3,292.35 12 10.89%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,656.66 3 8.79%
5 Santander 2,166.41 8 7.17%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 3,680.67 11 15.59%
2 JPMorgan 3,094.72 13 13.11%
3 Barclays 1,648.58 4 6.98%
4 BNP Paribas 1,427.66 2 6.05%
5 HSBC 1,327.80 11 5.62%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 390.53 2 14.54%
2 Raiffeisen Bank International AG 206.29 2 7.68%
2 ING 206.29 2 7.68%
2 Citi 206.29 2 7.68%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 140.53 1 5.23%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 852.63 16 13.02%
2 Citi 601.55 5 9.18%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 9.03%
4 ICICI Bank 589.90 16 9.01%
5 Barclays 464.62 5 7.09%