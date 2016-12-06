Watermark
SSA market settles into groove after early Le Pen jitters

Public sector borrowers are raising funds at a strong and steady pace this week, as secondary markets calmed following ructions on Monday after far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen increased her lead in polling for the upcoming election.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 12:00 PM

Conditions were far more sanguine on Tuesday, allowing well-received deals for issuers with links to the French sovereign. That calm looks to have extended into Wednesday, with another French issuer performing well in primary and the Kingdom of Spain raising a bumper book on a 15 year benchmark.

