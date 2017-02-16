Xinhu Zhongbao woos investors for maiden outing

The company has named China Citic International and UBS as joint global co-ordinators for a dollar-denominated transaction. AMTD, BOC International, China Everbright Bank Hong Kong branch, China Silk Road International Capital, Citic CLSA and Haitong International will be the joint bookrunners for the Reg S trade.The leads ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.