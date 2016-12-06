Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Credit Suisse surprises on capital, DoJ forces loss

Credit Suisse finished 2016 with a Sfr2.4bn ($2.39bn) annual loss but investors found reasons for optimism in the bank’s strong capital position and revenue growth in investment banking and capital markets, causing the stock price to rise 3.05% on the morning it reported.

  • By Lewis McLellan, Owen Sanderson
  • 09:00 PM
Much of the bank’s loss comes courtesy of litigation costs of $5.3bn. Credit Suisse will pay the US Department of Justice (DoJ) $2.48bn and provide consumer relief of $2.8bn over five years. The settlement follows an investigation into allegations that the bank’s mortgage securities business misled investors about ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 3,910.02 6 7.75%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,021.70 7 5.99%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,844.86 8 5.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,732.12 7 5.41%
5 HSBC 2,697.95 9 5.35%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 14 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,774.56 8 9.98%
2 JPMorgan 1,456.77 11 8.19%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,450.69 9 8.16%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,420.39 12 7.99%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,235.16 9 6.95%