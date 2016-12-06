Credit Suisse surprises on capital, DoJ forces loss
Credit Suisse finished 2016 with a Sfr2.4bn ($2.39bn) annual loss but investors found reasons for optimism in the bank’s strong capital position and revenue growth in investment banking and capital markets, causing the stock price to rise 3.05% on the morning it reported.
Much of the bank’s loss comes courtesy of litigation costs of $5.3bn. Credit Suisse will pay the US Department of Justice (DoJ) $2.48bn and provide consumer relief of $2.8bn over five years. The settlement follows an investigation into allegations that the bank’s mortgage securities business misled investors about
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.