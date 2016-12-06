Nationwide pulls in €1bn with seven year covered bond

After a strong day in the primary market on Wednesday, with three benchmark deals, Nationwide was the sole issuer in covered bonds on Thursday.Joint leads HSBC, Lloyds, Nomura and Société Générale went out with guidance for a seven year euro deal at 14bp over ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.