EFSF likely to aim for big size after sending RFP

The supranational will come to market for its third benchmark of 2017 next week.EFSF has raised €4.5bn of the €9bn it intends to raise in the first quarter. It sold a €3bn five year note in January but only managed to raise €1.5bn when it printed a 26 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.