Ahli Bank Qatar opens books on five year senior dollar return

Initial price thoughts for the Reg S note, which will be the second from the A2/A+ rated borrower following its global market debut last April, were set at 175bp over mid-swaps.Bankers away from the deal said that looked attractive, based on a bid level for ABQ’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.