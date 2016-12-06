Nomura picks up two heads for EM sales

Greg Brandtner joins as head of global markets sales for South Africa from Credit Suisse. Brandtner was head of South Africa sales for both flow and structured products, covering institutional and corporate clients.Brandtner will focus on structured financing and hedging solutions for both institutions and corporates, as ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.