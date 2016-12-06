Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nomura picks up two heads for EM sales

Nomura has appointed two to its emerging markets sales team as it attempts to grow its business.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 11:00 AM

Greg Brandtner joins as head of global markets sales for South Africa from Credit Suisse. Brandtner was head of South Africa sales for both flow and structured products, covering institutional and corporate clients.

Brandtner will focus on structured financing and hedging solutions for both institutions and corporates, as ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 13 Feb 2017
1 Citi 10,743.34 34 13.84%
2 JPMorgan 9,092.13 36 11.71%
3 HSBC 5,973.50 33 7.69%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,206.25 18 5.42%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,374.00 22 4.35%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Citi 5,197.81 11 22.17%
2 JPMorgan 2,797.07 11 11.93%
3 HSBC 2,214.18 4 9.44%
4 Santander 2,117.12 7 9.03%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,046.31 5 8.73%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Citi 2,875.12 7 18.13%
2 JPMorgan 1,974.86 7 12.45%
3 Barclays 1,565.71 3 9.87%
4 Natixis 1,000.00 1 6.30%
4 BNP Paribas 1,000.00 1 6.30%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.28%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.39%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,986.64 18 8.81%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.09%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.38%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 08 Feb 2017
1 AXIS Bank 699.69 9 11.95%
2 Citi 601.55 5 10.27%
3 Standard Chartered Bank 591.66 6 10.10%
4 Barclays 464.62 5 7.93%
5 State Bank of India 396.74 6 6.77%