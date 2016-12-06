Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Berenberg scoops Advent's clean-up trade on DFS Furniture

Shares in DFS Furniture, the UK sofa retailer, rose 4.2% on Friday after its private equity owner Advent International sold its last shares in the company for £58.5m after the expiry of a lock-up and the release of DFS’s first half results earlier in the day.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:30 PM

The trade was won by Berenberg in a risk auction. 

Berenberg had not been involved in DFS's IPO, which was led by global coordinators UBS and Jefferies, with Numis also a bookrunner. UBS and Jefferies had led all the subsequent block trades. 

The sale of 25.6m shares, 12.1% of the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 06 Feb 2017
1 Citi 50,935.26 170 8.35%
2 JPMorgan 48,388.35 180 7.93%
3 Barclays 45,360.02 127 7.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,171.29 114 7.08%
5 Goldman Sachs 34,316.63 92 5.63%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 NatWest Markets 2,420.98 4 6.66%
2 HSBC 2,318.09 5 6.37%
3 Deutsche Bank 2,153.92 4 5.92%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,121.68 3 5.83%
5 ING 2,081.31 3 5.72%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 07 Feb 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 1,593.77 6 11.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,309.73 7 9.52%
3 JPMorgan 1,275.67 9 9.28%
4 Morgan Stanley 1,214.56 9 8.83%
5 UBS 1,156.21 7 8.41%