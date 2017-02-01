Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Banks face "capacity crunch" on margin rules, claims report

Weaker than expected uptake of an ISDA protocol has left banks well behind schedule to meet the March 1 variation margin deadline and facing a “massive capacity crunch in February”, according to a report released on Wednesday.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 01 Feb 2017
According to legal services firm Axiom’s Pulse Report: The State of Uncleared Margin Reform Remediation, most banks have fallen behind their initial timelines for bringing counterparty relationships into compliance with variation margin requirements. This, said Axiom, is the result of a “confluence of issues”, including delays in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 ING 2,081.31 3 6.14%
2 HSBC 2,074.09 4 6.12%
3 Scotiabank 2,027.68 3 5.98%
3 Citi 2,027.68 3 5.98%
5 Commerzbank Group 1,991.68 3 5.88%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 12.42%
2 UBS 720.31 6 9.42%
3 JPMorgan 675.92 6 8.84%
4 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 8.58%
5 Deutsche Bank 522.61 5 6.83%