Natixis adds to corporate bond syndicate team

Natixis has added another banker to its bond syndicate desk in Paris, to cover corporate bonds.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 01 Feb 2017

Marc Gueguen has joined the desk this week. He had previously worked in corporate bond origination. He has been replaced in origination by Xavier Georges, who was previously a fixed income salesperson specialised in FX.

Natixis’s bond syndicate desk is headed by Laurent Lagorsse and Karim Mezani.

