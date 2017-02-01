Natixis adds to corporate bond syndicate team

Marc Gueguen has joined the desk this week. He had previously worked in corporate bond origination. He has been replaced in origination by Xavier Georges, who was previously a fixed income salesperson specialised in FX.
Natixis’s bond syndicate desk is headed by Laurent Lagorsse and Karim Mezani.Investment ...
