Duration no problem for CM Arkéa as investors grab at T2

Market participants had been interested to see whether a longer dated subordinated product would be warmly welcomed by investors, given that much of the focus in the senior and covered bond market has been focused on shorter tenors of around five and seven years.But Crédit Mutuel ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.