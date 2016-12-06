Watermark
BNP Paribas seeks to grow ECM with new management

BNP Paribas’s global head of ECM is moving to a new job and the bank has hired a bulge bracket banker, aiming to expand its franchise in the business.

  By Jon Hay
Andreas Bernstorff, who had been head of ECM for Germany and Austria at Citigroup for the last 10 years, joined BNPP yesterday as head of ECM.

Thierry Olive, global head of ECM in Paris, is to move to another job at BNPP.

Bernstorff’s mandate is the European business, ...

