RMB internationalisation outlook: Hedge your bets

There is little doubt the RMB had a tough 12 months. But despite the headwinds, China has managed to push through landmark reforms to the capital account and more initiatives are in store for 2017. In the first part of this outlook, market participants discuss how RMB internationalisation (RMBi) will benefit from opening up of onshore hedging products and the far-reaching impact of recently-established New York hub.