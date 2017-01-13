Korea shakes off political turmoil to hook $1bn
The Republic of Korea became the first Asian sovereign out of the gate in 2017, sealing a $1bn 10 year bond on Thursday against a backdrop of political turmoil in the country.
The transaction was an important one for South Korea. This is not only because it has been more than two years since the country last issued a dollar bond, but also because a strong reception could affirm the country’s fundamentals in the face of the presidential scandal, said
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.