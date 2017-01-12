Chinese banks eager to bite into McDonald’s financing

Citic, Citic Capital and private equity firm Carlyle have inked an agreement to acquire controlling stakes in the McDonald’s businesses in China and Hong Kong, according to a Citic press release on Monday.Citic, via Fast Food Holdings, and Carlyle will control 52% and 28%, respectively, of target ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.