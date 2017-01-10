Watermark
Origin platform could help MTNs evolve

Origin launched the beta version of its private placement issuance platform on Monday, aiming to speed up and simplify the process of selling MTNs. It has the potential to make a material difference to the MTN market, but only if it is widely adopted.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 10 Jan 2017


At bottom, Origin is a platform where borrowers can post their funding levels for dealers to view. Sceptics might point out that issuers are already able to show their levels to dealers simply by emailing them a spreadsheet but Origin aims to make the process more efficient. Rather than collecting ...

