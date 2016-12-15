China Private Banking Awards 2017

OVERALL BEST PRIVATE BANK
ICBC Private BankingThe world’s largest bank in terms of market capitalisation and profitability is also China’s best private bank for 2016. Staff numbers have risen from just 100 in 2008, the year ICBC secured the first onshore private banking license, to 5,000 today, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.