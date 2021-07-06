Turkish lira
Turkey was, yet again, at the fore of market participants’ minds on Tuesday. As inflation spikes, the country has indicated its intention to encourage more borrowing following a debt issuance spree in June.
Turkey, Cameroon and Latvia all entered international bond markets on Wednesday. Investors said the sovereigns are rushing to secure funding while conditions are still positive, amid the anticipation of rate rises.
Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii, the Turkish brewer, is seeking to issue a new dollar bond as it tenders for existing debt in the currency, just days after the Turkish sovereign reappeared in the debt capital markets.
Rating: B2/B+/BB-
The Republic of Turkey demonstrated its access to international markets this week with a four times oversubscribed sukuk. But the deal does not represent an access-all-areas pass to the capital markets for the borrower, following a turbulent period that has seen little change to appease investors, writes Mariam Meskin.
Turkey launched a June 2026 dollar sukuk on Tuesday, which some market participants believe is set to come "cheap" as the sovereign looks to extend its curve in the asset class.
Yapi Kredi Bank and Garanti Bank this week became the latest Turkish banks to refinance syndicated loans, in the process raising ESG-linked facilities. The trend towards ESG-linked financing is not driven by the desire to cut costs, which for many has been only symbolic, but by a desire to help boost borrowers’ credentials and to make life easier for international lenders.
LimakPort, the Turkish international port, entered the debt market on Tuesday, while Turk Eximbank has successfully secured a dollar syndicated loan facility. Turkish issuers are demonstrating resilience, market participants say, amid the heightened levels of domestic and political volatility in the last three months.
A campaign by a political opposition party questioning the deployment of Turkey’s FX reserves and a snub from the United States has put new pressure on the country’s bonds.
Turkish lender Akbank has managed to roll over a syndicated loan, which also marks its debut piece of ESG financing. However, pricing widened beyond expectations owing to heightened volatility in both domestic and international markets.
An imminent bond issue from Turkey is looking unlikely, investors say, after the abrupt sacking on Saturday of Naci Ağbal, governor of the central bank, just a day after he had raised interest rates by 200bp. Both hard and local currency bonds have sold off and market participants fear a balance of payments crisis.
Turkish lender Akbank is in the syndicated loan market with its debut ESG deal, according to sources. The bank has been able to tighten pricing on the refinancing, meaning that it has enough competitively priced funding for it not to need to come to the bond market.