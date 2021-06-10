Togo
At least three bank issuers across CEEMEA this week sold bonds of all different varieties. Emirates Development Bank, Ecobank Transnational and Ahli United Bank all tapped investors for dollar bonds.
Ecobank Transnational is planning to debut in the sustainability bond market as Kuwait's Ahli United Bank prepares to enter the market for a sukuk. Emerging market issuers are continuing to flood the market amid concerns from some about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchase programme.
Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) was able to tighten pricing beyond guidance on a 12 year bond, one of its longest dated issues, this week.