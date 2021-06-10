All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Togo

    EM Middle East
    CEEMEA bank issuers storm into market seeking dollars
    Mariam Meskin, June 10, 2021
    At least three bank issuers across CEEMEA this week sold bonds of all different varieties. Emirates Development Bank, Ecobank Transnational and Ahli United Bank all tapped investors for dollar bonds.
    EM Middle East
    CEEMEA FIG duo launch investor calls for dollar bonds
    Mariam Meskin, June 07, 2021
    Ecobank Transnational is planning to debut in the sustainability bond market as Kuwait's Ahli United Bank prepares to enter the market for a sukuk. Emerging market issuers are continuing to flood the market amid concerns from some about the Federal Reserve tapering its asset purchase programme.
    Africa
    BOAD goes long and tight
    Mariam Meskin, October 16, 2019
    Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) was able to tighten pricing beyond guidance on a 12 year bond, one of its longest dated issues, this week.

