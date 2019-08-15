SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc
The US corporate bond market continued to crank out investment grade deals despite fears of a global recession battering risk assets this week.
Harley Davidson made heavy weather of strong US bond market conditions on Thursday after a dovish Fed and a month-long rally in spreads appeared to set the dollar market up for a strong run of issuance in February.
There has been precious little cheer in the dollar market but Anheuser Busch Inbev (AB InBev) provided some on Thursday when it printed the biggest corporate investment grade trade since October amid signs of improving sentiment.
Four borrowers piled into the dollar bond market on Thursday, adding to one of the busiest weeks of the year despite tough market conditions. UK telecoms company BT led the charge with a $1.35bn two-part deal.
Volkswagen printed the biggest trade in its history as high-grade corporate borrowers blitzed the dollar market in response to the results of the US mid-term elections.
The US corporate bond market slowed to a trickle this week with just a handful of smaller deals as desks thinned out ahead of the Labor Day holiday.
Vodafone was welcomed with open arms in the US as it printed the biggest dollar bond in its history, executing a quick fire acquisition financing.
GTT Communications, the US cloud networking provider, has mandated banks to arrange a dollar and euro loan of $2.87bn-equivalent for itself and a Dutch subsidiary. The deal will only go through if it completes its acquisition of Luxembourg’s Interoute.
Funding for leveraged buyouts in the European primary high yield market gained further share of overall issuance this week, as specialty car parts maker LKQ of Chicago sold a €1bn bond for its acquisition of German peer Stahlgruber.
Two companies made their investment grade bow on Thursday as an improvement in sentiment encouraged borrowers to capitalise on decent conditions and wrap up funding in the final weeks of the year.
Dollar borrowers failed to take advantage of pent-up demand and tightening spreads as US corporate bond supply recorded a lacklustre end to the month.
The US investment grade corporate bond enjoyed a huge week of issuance as nine borrowers printed deals on Monday before British American Tobacco delivered $17.25bn on its own on Tuesday and plenty more came on Wednesday and Thursday. Bankers predict another heavy week to follow before supply slows for the traditional summer break.