© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies

Securitization Outlook 2026 (February 2026)

Securitization-Outlook---Feb-2026-1.jpg
VIEW PDF OF THE REPORT
  • Compositing with globe, fiber optic program code and binary numbers
    Securitization
    US fiber ABS offers alternative to data center glamour
    Data center ABS may have captured vast attention but the infrastructure data centers require — in particular fiber optic cable networks — will also be a rich source of securitization activity
    Chadwick Van Estrop , January 29, 2026
  • Scenic view of river flowing over rocks in forest, Yosemite National Park, California, U.S.A.
    ABS US
    ABF enthusiasm opens forward flow channel to smaller sellers
    Forward flow deals have become increasingly popular with both buy-side and sell-side participants in the asset backed finance market. Recently, smaller lenders have started to use the arrangements as an alternative to bank financing as they ramp up their originations, reports George Smith
    George Smith, January 28, 2026
  • Matt Layton - Pearl Diver.jpg
    CLOs US
    Pearl Diver’s Matthew Layton: ‘Geopolitical risk is shaking things up again’
    Layton discusses why Pearl Diver decided to enter the SRT market in late 2025, the comparison with CLOs, and how 2026 is shaping up for the CLO market with George Smith
    George Smith, January 26, 2026
  • chadroty_alamy_19dec25.jpg
    Securitization
    Chronic engine and aircraft shortages to help US aviation ABS to soar in 2026
    Rising aircraft values and higher re-leasing costs caused by a supply shortage are expected to tip cash into aviation ABS and entice debut issuers in 2026. As cash runs down the waterfall, sales of equity notes tied to aviation lease ABS may return, writes Chadwick Van Estrop
    Chadwick Van Estrop , December 18, 2025
  • USCMBSROTY_alamy_18dec25jpg.jpg
    Securitization
    Office pace: Manhattan prime real estate drives US CMBS mart with new asset classes set to join
    Single asset, single borrower deals drove the US CMBS market in 2025, particularly on New York City collateral as office attendance rose. With interest rates predicted to fall further in 2026, market participants are looking forward to a greater variety of deals on commercial real estate from other cities and sectors, writes Pooja Sarkar
    Pooja Sarkar, December 18, 2025
  • Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence
    ABS Europe
    Data centre boom offers acid test for Europe’s capital markets
    EU politicians talk enthusiastically about making the bloc more competitive, but so far, its capital markets have struggled to match the efficiency of the US. Whether it can meet the booming demand for data centres will be a defining test of its ambitions, write George Smith, Chadwick Van Estrop and Thomas Hopkins
    George Smith, December 18, 2025
  • Three tiers of arches form the Pont du Gard, the Roman aqueduct over the Gardon River and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    CLOs Europe
    European CLO investors face up to tiering amid turbulent loan market
    Unparalleled European CLO market activity in 2025 compressed spreads and raised the possibility of a bigger standard for benchmark size. But, as Thomas Hopkins reports, leveraged loan market volatility will increasingly lead to tiering in the pricing different managers can achieve
    Thomas Hopkins, December 18, 2025
  • Canary wharf skyscrapers CBD banking and financial district Docklands London England UK GB EU Europe
    ABS Europe
    European ABS on its feet and ready for more in 2026
    The conditions are set so that 2026 promises to be even better than the already impressive 2025. A deepening of esoteric asset classes, combined with entirely new deal types, as well as more debut issuers are set to be the key themes, writes Tom Hall
    Tom Hall, December 18, 2025
  • kirkland_ellis_lead_img.jpg
    Sponsored by Kirkland & Ellis
    Capital without boundaries: The structures shaping securitization’s next phase
    Structured finance is expanding as alternative credit grows, new asset classes emerge and investors demand more targeted capital solutions. Products that were once firmly securities are moving up the capital stack, blending with hybrid equity and fund-level structures. GlobalCapital spoke with Michael Urschel, a partner in Kirkland & Ellis’ Complex Securitizations Practice Group, about what is driving the market’s rapid transformation and where securitization is headed next
    GlobalCapital, December 18, 2025
  • liu-pounton-hsf-kramer.jpg
    Sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
    HSF Kramer: The new transatlantic force in securitization
    The merger of Herbert Smith Freehills and Kramer Levin has created a legal heavyweight boasting over 2,600 lawyers spread across 26 offices worldwide. GlobalCapital spoke to Gilbert K.S. Liu, head of securitization in the US, and Michael Poulton, head of the firm’s London securitization practice, about the merger
    GlobalCapital, December 18, 2025
  • standard_chart_lead_img.jpg
    Sponsored by Standard Chartered
    Standard Chartered brings global reach to the developed markets
    In recent years, Standard Chartered has expanded its structured credit and securitized products in both emerging and developed markets — establishing a strong footprint in private securitization and asset-backed lending. Tanja Petrovic, John-Paul Parker and Amit Padhye of Standard Chartered Bank describe the challenges and opportunities ahead
    GlobalCapital, December 18, 2025
  • numerix_lead_img.jpg
    Sponsored by Numerix
    Numerix: Yield demand, discipline and AI set the tone for structured finance
    Structured finance issuance rebounded in 2025, buoyed by refinancing requirements and a yield-hungry investor base. As the new year approaches, all eyes are on the trends that will create risks and opportunities over the next 12 months. GlobalCapital spoke to leading analytics and risk-technology firm Numerix about key credit dynamics, investor behaviour and the technology shaping the market
    GlobalCapital, December 18, 2025
  • dale-danese-tradeweb.jpg
    Sponsored by Tradeweb
    Breaking down barriers: how Tradeweb is rewiring global markets
    Electronic trading is evolving rapidly as market interconnection deepens and clients demand greater speed and cross-asset access. With innovation accelerating, the next challenge is turning connectivity into better liquidity and smarter execution. GlobalCapital spoke to the co-heads of international developed markets at Tradeweb, Nicola Danese and James Dale, about breaking down market silos, linking liquidity across products and the technologies set to shape the next chapter of electronic trading
    GlobalCapital, December 18, 2025