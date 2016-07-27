Puerto Rico
An auction to settle senior credit default swaps referencing the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will take place on August 17, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s Determinations Committee has agreed, following the US territory’s failure to pay credit event.
US territory the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has triggered a failure to pay credit event, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s Determination Committee has ruled after a week of deliberation.
ISDA’s Determination Committee was in its third day of deliberation on Thursday over whether the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has triggered a failure to pay credit event, following the island having suspended as much as $1bn of general obligation debt payments that it was scheduled to make on July 1.
Puerto Rico’s development bank made a $354m debt payment this week, narrowly staving off default.
Puerto Rico’s electricity authority has made a proposal to restructure its debt that could mean bondholders recover between 65% and 70% of principal in an exchange offer, following a default on the island's other debt over last weekend.