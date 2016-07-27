All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Puerto Rico

  • stormy sea_230
    Derivatives
    Date set for Puerto Rico CDS auction
    Dan Alderson, July 27, 2016
    An auction to settle senior credit default swaps referencing the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico will take place on August 17, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s Determinations Committee has agreed, following the US territory’s failure to pay credit event.
  • Derivatives
    Puerto Rico has triggered credit event, rules ISDA
    Dan Alderson, July 19, 2016
    US territory the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has triggered a failure to pay credit event, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s Determination Committee has ruled after a week of deliberation.
  • Puerto Rico PA 230x150
    Derivatives
    ISDA mulls Puerto Rico failure to pay credit event
    Dan Alderson, July 11, 2016
    ISDA’s Determination Committee was in its third day of deliberation on Thursday over whether the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has triggered a failure to pay credit event, following the island having suspended as much as $1bn of general obligation debt payments that it was scheduled to make on July 1.
  • Puerto Rico PA 230x150
    Derivatives
    Relief as Puerto Rico narrowly avoids default
    Dan Alderson, December 03, 2015
    Puerto Rico’s development bank made a $354m debt payment this week, narrowly staving off default.
  • Sovereigns
    Key month for Puerto Rico as Prepa heads for default
    Will Caiger-Smith, August 06, 2015
    Puerto Rico’s electricity authority has made a proposal to restructure its debt that could mean bondholders recover between 65% and 70% of principal in an exchange offer, following a default on the island's other debt over last weekend.

