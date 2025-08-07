Regulation News

-
Favourable treatment of equity investments under legislative programmes to be extended from banks to insurers, conditions clarified
Solvency II proposals welcome, but concerns over supervisor's views
Sanctions regime and output floor worry securitization advocates
◆ Mexico throws Pemex innovative debt lifeline ◆ Callable ZCs in vogue for public sector issuers ◆ Why ECB regs update will drive insurance capital issuance
French banking groups seen as most likely candidates to step up capital issuance from their insurance arms
Bold cuts to capital charges across deals with CMBS and CLOs set to benefit
The point of 'Simple, Transparent and Standardised' is that these deals are safe
George Smith and Tom Hall discuss a pair of CMBS deals and whether you can trade an SRT
The EC’s regulatory proposals for securitization are broadly positive, but some reforms are questionable