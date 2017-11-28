All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    Old Money: London's foreign listings
    Richard Roberts, November 28, 2017
    Saudi Aramco’s jumbo IPO is taxiing towards take off, though the timing and any co-listing locations along with Riyadh have yet to be revealed. London and New York’s exchanges are eager to host a co-listing, with Toronto, Hong Kong and Singapore also in the frame for what promises to be the biggest ever IPO, valuing the company at $2tr.
    Old Money: Bad Banks
    Richard Roberts, November 02, 2017
    Bad banks from Barings to Bradford & Bingley
    Old Money: running on live TV
    Richard Roberts, October 03, 2017
    Reflecting on the run on the Rock, a full decade on.
    Old Money: first Brexit
    Richard Roberts, September 01, 2017
    At 7:30pm on September 16, 1992, or Black Wednesday, at the end of a frenzied day in the markets the UK chancellor of the exchequer Norman Lamont announced that Britain was leaving the Exchange Rate Mechanism of the European Monetary System. It was a critical change in policy direction from the path of monetary convergence with the Europe and the first Brexit.
    Derivatives
    Old Money: hard-wired for FX
    Richard Roberts, August 03, 2017
    There’s plenty of arguing about Brexit, but in finance, euro clearing stands out as a particularly bitter regulatory fight. At issue is London’s place as the host of euro trading — and it’s going to go down to the wire.
    Old Money: Banking’s era of fines
    Richard Roberts, July 03, 2017
    Banks are in the grip of an era of regulatory fines. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that since the 2008 financial crisis banks globally have paid $321bn in fines, an average of $40bn a year. Most have been levied by US banking agencies, with the EU claiming that it has levied 800% more in bank penalties than its 28 member states have added together. The record fine to date is the $13bn paid by JP Morgan in 2013 in settlement of mortgage backed securities (MBS) violations.
    Old Money: Glass-Steagall – new and old
    Richard Roberts, June 07, 2017
    Talk of a ‘21st Century Glass-Steagall’ is swirling around Washington and Wall Street. What this might mean in practice is hazy, but the phrase Glass-Steagall is plainly a powerful political talisman.
    Old Money: Plungers and terrorists
    Richard Roberts, May 10, 2017
    Short sellers and their schemes have a murky past. From the Dutch East India Company to Borussia Dortmund.
    SSA
    Old Money: Marine Le Pen, John Law and Napoleon Bonaparte
    Richard Roberts, April 11, 2017
    Once France broke international records for sovereign defaults, thanks to wars, money printing and dodgy liability management.
    Old Money: Swiss banking to rescue for 'accident prone' CS
    Richard Roberts, March 08, 2017
    Kaleidoscopic corporate restructurings have long been a feature at Credit Suisse. There appear to have been three drivers – geographical balance, shuffling the deck in its investment banking activities and a noted propensity for being accident prone.
    Old Money: Barclays déjà vus
    Richard Roberts, January 06, 2017
    It’s a back-to-the-future new year for Barclays as it forges ahead with its strategic repositioning — the latest moves in what feel like decades-long twists and turns into and out of Africa and investment banking.
  • Old Money: the pound in your pocket
    GlobalCapital, November 10, 2016
    Addressing the nation on television in November 1967, British prime minister Harold Wilson announced the devaluation of the pound and famously declared that "it does not mean that the pound here in Britain, in your pocket, has been devalued."
