SRT Series: Natascha Winberg, MUFG

For the final episode of the Another Fine Mezz SRT Series, securitization editor Tom Lemmon was joined by Natascha Winberg, MUFG’s head of financial institutions for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

They discuss what the next decade will look like for the significant risk transfer securitization market. Regulators are likely to push for more transparency, while the investor base is growing, particularly as banks use more environmental, social and governance-related assets in SRT deals, to access impact funds.

Natascha highlights the importance of third party arrangership for smaller and debut issuers, or in deals with more unusual assets, like project finance, infrastructure, commercial real estate or fund finance.

In the second half of the show, they reflect on Natascha’s career so far and discuss how the perception of bankers has changed since the financial crisis, and how to manage the challenges of being a working parent. Finally, Natascha gives her advice to anyone just starting out in the market today.