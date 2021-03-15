Morocco
African Export-Import Bank, the multilateral bank headquartered in Cairo, has provided a term loan to OCP Group, a Moroccan phosphate miner and fertiliser producer.
Rating: Ba1/BBB-/BB+
The Kingdom of Morocco sold a triple-tranche dollar deal on Tuesday, which bankers say was a successful attempt to enter into a rarely tapped market upon investors’ requests.
The Kingdom of Morocco, a rare bond issuer at the best of times and an even rarer dollar-denominated issuer, entered the market on Tuesday to raise a triple-tranche dollar bond. The deal is the second from the North African sovereign in recent months.
The Kingdom of Morocco raised a €1bn bond on Thursday, which was priced wider than some analysts' fair value estimates. Market conditions, bankers said, are deteriorating ahead of expected volatility in coming months.
The Kingdom of Morocco, an infrequent emerging market issuer that some investors have been watching for, launched a euro bond on Thursday, its second in two years.
The Kingdom of Morocco achieved savage price traction on its €1bn 12 year trade on Thursday, bringing in the yield on the trade by 40bp, to 1.6% and extending its curve.
The Kingdom of Morocco moved from roadshow to deal execution on Thursday with a 12 year bond that looked set for tight pricing.
BCME Bank, one of the largest banks in Morocco, has raised Dh1bn ($103m) by selling new shares on the Casablanca Stock Exchange.
Seven years after first being mooted, draft Moroccan covered bond legislation is expected to emerge in the first half of next year, when it could be followed by supply. Fitch Ratings believes covered bonds will spur retail mortgage lending and will have a positive credit impact on banks.
The International Monetary Fund approved on Friday a two-year precautionary liquidity line (PLL) to Morocco to support the country as it pursues a reform agenda.
Shares in Marsa Maroc, the Moroccan port terminal operator and cargo handler, have risen 20% this week after they began trading on the Casablanca exchange on Tuesday following the company's Dh1.9bn ($194m) IPO.