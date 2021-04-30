Moldova
Trans-Oil Group, a Moldovan agriculture company, is planning to roll over its one year pre-export finance (PXF) facility this summer, having recently sold its lowest coupon bond. The issuer has had, on occasion, far from a smooth ride in capital markets, including a failed attempt at a bond debut in 2018.
Trans-Oil, a Moldovan agro-industrial firm, failed to generate enough interest in its debut bond offering on Wednesday, becoming the second CEEMEA issuer in as many weeks to fall foul of tougher market conditions.
Moldovan agro-industrial holding company Trans-Oil Group is looking to make its capital markets debut. The deal will be the first ever from a Moldovan corporate, and the first chance investors have had to buy Moldovan risk since 1997.