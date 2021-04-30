All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Moldova

  • Alamy_grain_575x375_20April2021
    EM CEE
    Trans-Oil set to refresh debt arsenal with loan rollover after selling tightest bond
    Mariam Meskin, April 30, 2021
    Trans-Oil Group, a Moldovan agriculture company, is planning to roll over its one year pre-export finance (PXF) facility this summer, having recently sold its lowest coupon bond. The issuer has had, on occasion, far from a smooth ride in capital markets, including a failed attempt at a bond debut in 2018.
  • Adobe_grain_575x375_dec20
    EM CEE
    High yielding Trans-Oil seeks dollar debt
    Mariam Meskin, April 14, 2021
    Trans-Oil Group, a Moldova agriculture company, was in the market on Wednesday for a dollar bond. The issuer has a rocky history in debt markets, following a failed attempt at a debut bond in 2018.
  • Dead_Sunflowers_22Feb2018_Adobe_230x150
    EM CEE
    They think it's Moldova, it is now: Trans-Oil offering not so slick
    Virginia Furness, February 22, 2018
    Trans-Oil, a Moldovan agro-industrial firm, failed to generate enough interest in its debut bond offering on Wednesday, becoming the second CEEMEA issuer in as many weeks to fall foul of tougher market conditions.
  • sunflowers for gc px230 x 150
    EM CEE
    Moldova’s Trans-Oil opens with chunky 10% handle
    Virginia Furness, February 21, 2018
    Moldova’s Trans-Oil opened books on the first ever Eurobond from the country on Wednesday, but the small size is likely to mean it flies under the radar of most investors.
  • sea port_230px
    EM CEE
    New frontier in EM as Trans-Oil plans first Moldovan bond
    Virginia Furness, February 08, 2018
    Moldovan agro-industrial holding company Trans-Oil Group is looking to make its capital markets debut. The deal will be the first ever from a Moldovan corporate — and with no outstanding bonds from the sovereign, investors will have a lot of price work to do.
  • containers_230px.jpg
    EM CEE
    First ever Moldovan corporate bond mandated
    Virginia Furness, February 08, 2018
    Moldovan agro-industrial holding company Trans-Oil Group is looking to make its capital markets debut. The deal will be the first ever from a Moldovan corporate, and the first chance investors have had to buy Moldovan risk since 1997.

