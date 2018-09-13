Lehman Brothers

Imagining capital markets and investment banking in 2018 without the global financial crisis is a big leap. The chaos and turmoil of 2008 deeply scarred traders, bankers and regulators and defined the intellectual imperatives for the changes that followed — the wholesale revamp of prudential and markets regulation, the bailouts, the reorganisations, the new monetary tools and new ways of seeing the world. But the past 10 years haven’t all been about the crisis.