Kookmin Bank
Tight trading levels will make covered bonds an attractive asset class for statement trades and issuers outside of the euro area, but market participants say that this is unlikely to be enough to lift overall supply volumes out of the doldrums in the second half of 2020.
This week began with three small euro offerings on screens from Landsbankinn, Carrefour Banque and NordLB as investors and issuers remained defensive after a recent run of gains in equities was met with a loss on Monday.