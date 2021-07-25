All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

GlobalCapital Asia 1714

Main

Cover Stories

Chexim leads policy bank peers in onshore perp market

Adani Ports steers through rough waters for $750m deal

Chinese stock rout derails IPO pipeline as regulators flex their muscles

Comment

Korea ECM: investors miss the point

Taipan

Finding hometown pride in unexpected corners

People & Markets

Bonds

Securitization

Equity

Korea’s HK Inno.N, Krafton seal IPOs at top end

Loans

Chia Tai feeds debut $500m loan to market

Mphasis LBO loan hits the market

Lesso woos banks with $550m loan

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree