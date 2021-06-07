All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Honduras

  • Central America, Cabei, BCIE, integration, map, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, 575
    EM LatAm
    Cabei plots regional debt market to bring liquidity to Central American sovereigns
    Oliver West, June 07, 2021
    The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) is working to develop a regional bond market that it hopes will broaden the investor base for Central America’s sovereigns, some of which have patchy access to global markets. Cabei’s CFO told GlobalCapital that the supranational will provide seed capital for a fund to participate in the market, which he believes could eventually attract foreign buyers.
  • Minerva, LatAm, Minas Gerais, Brazil, cattle, cows, protein, meadows, Marfrig, JBS, LAtAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Invatlan, JBS clinch rare Friday prints to empty LatAm pipe
    Oliver West, May 17, 2021
    Latin America DCM bankers are gearing up for a calmer period in primary bond markets as first quarter earnings blackout periods near, after two companies jumped on an improving tone at the end of last week to sell rare Friday deals.
  • Central America, Honduras, Tegucigalpa, LatAm, Cabei, BCIE, 575
    EM LatAm
    Invatlan eyes $300m secured bond
    Oliver West, May 12, 2021
    Inversiones Atlántida (Invatlan), the Central American financial services group that owns the largest bank in Honduras, is looking to raise $300m of senior secured bonds, it told fixed income investors this week.
  • Central America, Honduras, Tegucigalpa, LatAm, Cabei, BCIE, 575
    Supras and agencies
    Cabei goes round the world on way to first social benchmark
    Oliver West, February 04, 2021
    A highly diversified order book allowed the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) to tighten pricing on its first ever benchmark social bond on Wednesday, with the multilateral lender raising $500m of five-year money.
  • Central America, Honduras, Tegucigalpa, LatAm, Cabei, BCIE, 575
    EM LatAm
    Cabei plans social bond debut
    Oliver West, February 01, 2021
    The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) is holding investor calls until Tuesday as it looks to sell a debut social bond in dollars.
  • Mexico, camp, Matamoros, Covid-19, coronavirus, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Cabei notches $50m via “vaccine bond”
    Oliver West, November 12, 2020
    The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) said it became the first multilateral lender to sell a Covid-19 “vaccine bond” after raising $50m of five-year money to support immunisation initiatives when Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.
  • Honduras_19Jun20_AdobeStock_575x375
    EM LatAm
    Honduras proves lower rated can print as EM debt relief talk falters
    Oliver West, June 18, 2020
    Central American sovereign Honduras marked a new milestone for EM bond markets in the coronavirus era this week as it became the lowest-rated issuer from Latin America to issue during the crisis. Oliver West reports.
  • Central America, Honduras, Tegucigalpa, LatAm, Cabei, BCIE, 575
    EM LatAm
    Honduras clinches $600m at tight side of guidance
    Oliver West, June 18, 2020
    Central American sovereign Honduras found strong demand on its return to bond markets as investors and analysts said the issue ticked all the boxes for a yield-hungry investor base.
  • Honduras, Central America, Caribbean, beach, sea, Roatan, island, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Honduras tightens guidance as EM rally returns
    Oliver West, June 17, 2020
    Honduras is planning to price a new 10-year bond on Wednesday after tightening guidance significantly as EM debt caught the US Federal Reserve-driven rally in fixed income markets.
  • Honduras, president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, LatAm, Central America, 575
    EM LatAm
    Honduras plots bond comeback after IMF praise
    Oliver West, June 15, 2020
    Bond investors say that Honduras’s established relationship with the IMF should leave it in good stead as it looks to become the lowest rated borrower from Latin America to issue in the coronavirus era.
  • Caracas, Venezuela, CAF, LatAm, 575
    Supras and agencies
    CAF lines up dollars after Cabei returns from wilderness
    Oliver West, April 30, 2020
    Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF), the South American development bank, could follow fellow Lat Am multilateral Cabei into bond markets after mandating for an SEC-registered US dollar deal.
  • dollar_adobe_575*375_15Apr20
    EM LatAm
    Cabei set for regular dollar deals after first 144A in eight years
    Oliver West, April 30, 2020
    Central American development bank Cabei announced its return to US bond markets in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis with its largest ever bond deal, as a strong bid from Asian buyers helped the lender to raise $750m inside regional comps.
Load More

Most Read

  1. EM LatAm
    Honduras tightens guidance as EM rally returns
    June 17, 2020
  2. EM LatAm
    Cabei notches $50m via “vaccine bond”
    November 12, 2020
  3. EM LatAm
    Cabei set for regular dollar deals after first 144A in eight years
    April 30, 2020
  4. Supras and agencies
    Cabei eyes benchmark after capitalisation
    April 22, 2020
  5. EM LatAm
    Cabei sets pricing on five year benchmark
    April 29, 2020
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree