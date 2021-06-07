Honduras
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) is working to develop a regional bond market that it hopes will broaden the investor base for Central America’s sovereigns, some of which have patchy access to global markets. Cabei’s CFO told GlobalCapital that the supranational will provide seed capital for a fund to participate in the market, which he believes could eventually attract foreign buyers.
Latin America DCM bankers are gearing up for a calmer period in primary bond markets as first quarter earnings blackout periods near, after two companies jumped on an improving tone at the end of last week to sell rare Friday deals.
Inversiones Atlántida (Invatlan), the Central American financial services group that owns the largest bank in Honduras, is looking to raise $300m of senior secured bonds, it told fixed income investors this week.
A highly diversified order book allowed the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) to tighten pricing on its first ever benchmark social bond on Wednesday, with the multilateral lender raising $500m of five-year money.
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) is holding investor calls until Tuesday as it looks to sell a debut social bond in dollars.
The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) said it became the first multilateral lender to sell a Covid-19 “vaccine bond” after raising $50m of five-year money to support immunisation initiatives when Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.
Central American sovereign Honduras marked a new milestone for EM bond markets in the coronavirus era this week as it became the lowest-rated issuer from Latin America to issue during the crisis. Oliver West reports.
Central American sovereign Honduras found strong demand on its return to bond markets as investors and analysts said the issue ticked all the boxes for a yield-hungry investor base.
Honduras is planning to price a new 10-year bond on Wednesday after tightening guidance significantly as EM debt caught the US Federal Reserve-driven rally in fixed income markets.
Bond investors say that Honduras’s established relationship with the IMF should leave it in good stead as it looks to become the lowest rated borrower from Latin America to issue in the coronavirus era.
Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF), the South American development bank, could follow fellow Lat Am multilateral Cabei into bond markets after mandating for an SEC-registered US dollar deal.
Central American development bank Cabei announced its return to US bond markets in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis with its largest ever bond deal, as a strong bid from Asian buyers helped the lender to raise $750m inside regional comps.