Costa Rica

  • Costa Rica, fruits, sweet, LatAm, market, Central America, 575
    EM LatAm
    El Salvador and Costa Rica rally on IMF hopes but risks linger
    Oliver West, March 03, 2021
    International bonds issued by El Salvador and Costa Rica are proving to be a sweet spot for EM investors, with the notes extending their rally this week as both countries look closer than ever to signing IMF programmes. But there are risks to the positive credit narratives driving the performance of both sovereigns, analysts warned.
  • Review 2020
    EM LatAm
    Liquid bond market ready to aid Latin America’s healing
    Oliver West, December 17, 2020
    Despite funding stresses in certain Latin American countries, bond markets will continue to help the region with its financing needs. For now, this eases the pressure for reform and fiscal consolidation, but issuers must eventually face up to political and social turbulence. Oliver West reports.
  • Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica, president, Central America, president, IMF, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    IMF no panacea for Costa Rica, says Fitch
    Oliver West, December 15, 2020
    Costa Rica’s finance ministry said on Monday that it planned to begin discussions over a new $1.75bn IMF programme in the second week of January. But though an agreement would likely drive a rally in the sovereign’s bonds, Fitch Ratings warned it would not remove debt sustainability pressures.
  • Costa Rica, Colon, Cash, bill, note, LatAm, Central America, 575
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica bonds tumble as IMF talks pulled
    Oliver West, October 07, 2020
    Costa Rica’s bonds have fallen this week after the government cancelled a proposed tax hike that it was planning to bring to discussions with the IMF. The bonds could still be vulnerable as analysts say there remain questions over the viability of a programme with the Fund.
  • Costa Rica, Colon, Cash, bill, note, LatAm, Central America, 575
    EM LatAm
    BNCR to use cash on hand to fund tender
    Oliver West, September 09, 2020
    Government-owned lender Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR) will use cash to finance a buy-back for a portion of senior bonds maturing in 2023, sources close to the borrower told GlobalCapital on Tuesday.
  • Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Rica, president, Central America, president, IMF, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica, El Sal catch rally despite dire fiscal forecasts
    Oliver West, June 11, 2020
    As the highest yielding sovereigns in Latin America — excluding those explicitly on the path to restructuring — bonds from El Salvador and Costa Rica have finally caught a strong bid. But fiscal fundamentals are deteriorating sharply.
  • Nayib Bukele, El Salvador, presidente, Central America, LatAm, 575, Covid-19, facemask, coronavirus
    EM LatAm
    HY lure lifts Central America duo but fundamentals looking bleak
    Oliver West, June 09, 2020
    For yield-hungry bond buyers, Central American sovereigns El Salvador and Costa Rica have proved irresistible in recent days. But as political infighting in both countries hampers fiscal consolidation efforts, fiscal fundamentals could cause creditors concern for years to come.
  • Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, president, Central America, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica to seek approval for more bonds as new debt trades up
    Oliver West, November 14, 2019
    Just two days after completing the country’s largest ever international bond issue, Costa Rica’s finance ministry said it would seek approval for a further $4.5bn of issuance once the new minister takes office at the end of the month.
  • road, Central America, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica beats pricing expectations on bond return
    Oliver West, November 13, 2019
    Central American sovereign Costa Rica left some analysts wondering where they would find value in the market after tightening pricing well inside pre-deal expectations.
  • Costa Rica
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica set for long 11 year, 2045 tap
    Oliver West, November 07, 2019
    Market participants expect Costa Rica will have little trouble completing a crucial bond issuance next week, with the lack of high yielding sovereign assets in Latin America expected to favour a country that has worked to improve its outlook this year.
  • Costa Rica
    EM LatAm
    Costa Rica hits road for crucial bond in friendly conditions
    Oliver West, November 06, 2019
    Latin American bond market participants away from Costa Rica’s proposed $1.5bn cross-border issue said they thought the deal would find strong demand as the Central American nation announced a roadshow amid friendly market conditions on Tuesday.
  • Costa Rica
    EM LatAm
    MV24 trades up amid expectations for light supply in Lat Am
    Oliver West, August 05, 2019
    A senior secured bond from Brazilian MV24 Capital performed well on the break on Friday, shrugging off global market concerns, with new issuance from Latin America likely to be limited in the next few weeks.
